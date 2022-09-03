Search

03 Sept 2022

Charlie Brown snatches point for Cheltenham to stun profligate Port Vale

03 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Substitute Charlie Brown’s stoppage-time strike rescued a 2-2 draw for Cheltenham at Port Vale.

Mipo Odubeko’s debut goal had helped Vale hit back to lead 2-1 before half-time.

The West Ham loanee headed in David Worrall’s cross in the 37th minute to make it 1-1 and within three minutes Vale were in front.

Mal Benning’s corner was nodded towards goal by Will Forrester at the far post and as Taylor Perry attempted to clear it off the line, he could only end up touching it into his own net.

Cheltenham had taken the lead through Dan Nlundulu, who turned sharply after James Olayinka’s pass before finishing confidently in the 24th minute.

Vale nearly extended their lead early in the second half when Benning’s shot was deflected past the left post and Forrester nodded an in-swinging corner from Worrall just wide.

Ellis Harrison saw a header hit the bar with goalkeeper Luke Southwood beaten in the 74th minute.

Ben Garrity’s cross was then headed wide by a flying Harrison as Vale missed chances to put the game out of reach before Brown forced the ball over the line from close range in the final seconds.

