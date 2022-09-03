Jim Bentley sees things to build on at Rochdale

New Rochdale boss Jim Bentley says his relegation-threatened side will keep fighting after their 3-3 draw at Carlisle.

Scott Quigley opened the scoring from close range when he pounced on a deflection midway through the first half.

Carlisle levelled 14 minutes later after Jon Mellish smashed home from Owen Moxon’s corner.

Rochdale took control just after half-time with two goals in three minutes from Devante Rodney and Quigley.

But Kristian Dennis turned home Jordan Gibson’s cross just before the hour to get Carlisle back in it and they levelled when Paul Huntington headed home another Moxon corner with 12 minutes to go.

It leaves Dale rock bottom and without a win this season, but Bentley said: “It is obviously disappointing to have not seen the game out and got that first win that we need. It is an unwanted record that we need to get rid of as soon as possible.

“There are positives we can take from the game and it is a point we have to build on now.

“We started the second half really well and were in control of the game at 3-1. We created plenty of chances, scored goals and showed that we can compete today.

“We have to now close games out when we are in a winning position. It is something we are not used to this season. We will keep battling hard as a group and working to get the wins and points that we need. We will keep believing in ourselves.

“I thought (Scott) Quigley was excellent today and he showed exactly why we have brought him in. It was an excellent debut.

“We have a tough derby next weekend against Salford, but it is a challenge we are looking forward to.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson wants to see his side give themselves more of a fighting chance.

“If you are a football fan you would have enjoyed it,” he said. “My view is we had two spells where we lost our game.

“We didn’t start well and went behind, we recovered and played better football at the end of the first half.

“We didn’t get hold of the game and lost our way after half-time. We were indecisive and lost too many first and second contacts.

“There’s loads of things I was disappointed with. What I would say is the players showed great character and personality to dig deep and get back into the game.

“The game was too open and I want us to have more control and solidity. The situation at the club won’t change overnight and it is going to be a slow build.

“We will keep developing the understanding of doing the basics right, then we will be ok. We should have done better with their second and we gave the ball away cheaply for their third goal.”