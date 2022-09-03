Search

03 Sept 2022

Steve Cotterill unaware of Shrewsbury milestone after win over Forest Green

Steve Cotterill unaware of Shrewsbury milestone after win over Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:12 PM

Humble Steve Cotterill admitted he had no idea the 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green was his 100th game in charge of Shrewsbury.

The wily boss revealed the win would taste just that bit better after his managerial milestone.

“Oh, that’s nice, I didn’t know that,” said Cotterill after the win in Gloucestershire, the county of his birth. “We can all have a good night and a brilliant weekend.”

Rekeil Pyke pounced in the 10th minute and Jordan Shipley struck three minutes after the restart to give the Shrews three welcome away points.

Cotterill lauded his team’s performance and the quality of the goals but still wants more.

He said: “It was great quality for the goals but you’ve got to do the hard stuff as well. We’ve got to be industrious and we did both.”

The former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City boss was thrilled with the contributions of scorers Pyke and Shipley.

He added: “I’m really pleased for Rekeil and Jordan. I told Jordan to put that ball in the corridor for Rekeil and he’s had an important impact on the game. I love a clean sheet and I thought Chey Dunkley was outstanding at the back.”

Earlier, Pyke pounced on threadbare Forest Green defending to give Shrewsbury the lead, finishing comfortably beyond the exposed Luke McGee.

Rovers responded and Armani Little tried to find parity with a speculative strike on the angle and then Kyle McAllister fizzed wide.

In a disrupted opening 20 minutes, Rovers lost captain Jordan Moore-Taylor to a head injury, which also saw keeper McGee receive treatment.

The delay suited Rovers, with Brentford loanee Myles Peart-Harris seeing his stab cleared off the line by George Nurse and Regan Hendry lashing wide.

In nine minutes of added time, Little tested Marko Marosi and Dom Bernard arched a ball over.

Shrewsbury caught Rovers cold minutes after the resumption with Shipley pouncing and firing comfortably past McGee.

Rovers looked for a semblance of hope as Peart-Harris watched Marosi glove his strike over.

Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema missed a glorious chance to pull Rovers back into the match with 17 minutes to go, failing to get enough purchase from a McAllister cross as time ran out for Ian Burchnall’s side.

Burchnall pin-pointed a growing injury list, which saw captain Jamille Matt forced to pull out before kick-off.

He said: “We’ve got five or six starting players out now and we’re in a tough period at the moment.

“Jordan Moore-Taylor is going to be out now and we’re getting no protection at the moment from the referee – how Ryan Bowman fouls Moore-Taylor and isn’t shown a card is beyond me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media