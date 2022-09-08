Anthony Scully and Rarmani Edmonds-Green could play for Wigan against Blackburn

Anthony Scully and Rarmani Edmonds-Green could be in contention to make their Wigan debuts in Saturday’s derby clash with Blackburn.

Forward Scully and defender Edmonds-Green joined from Lincoln and Huddersfield respectively on transfer-deadline day and, after not playing in the 2-1 win at Luton, could make their bows this weekend.

Charlie Wyke (quad) is in line to return after missing the Luton match as a precaution but captain Tendayi Darikwa is facing at least a few more weeks out after damaging his shoulder against Burnley last month.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins and winger Gwion Edwards, neither of whom have featured yet this season, are also still absent as they recover from calf and Achilles problems respectively.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has playmaker Sam Szmodics available again for the short trip to the DW Stadium.

Szmodics has missed the last two matches due to concussion protocols but is free to return on Saturday as Blackburn look to rally after four league defeats in five matches.

Defensive duo Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala have both been back in training this week and Tomasson will assess the pair’s fitness ahead of the derby.

However, forward Sam Gallagher and right-back Callum Brittain are both definitely still absent after missing the last three Championship matches through injury.