Search

12 Sept 2022

Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown

Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 9:25 AM

Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Sutton to the County Ground.

Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the campaign by a hamstring problem but has been back training with the first-team squad and is available.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him. Winger Morgan Roberts, a deadline-day arrival from Banbury, is available.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury, while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward makes his return to the County Ground with Sutton after leaving for the Yellows on deadline day.

Ward will compete with Jack Rose for the number-one jersey and centre-back Aaron Pierre could also be involved, having completed a free-agent move after leaving Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Striker Charley Kendall came in on a season-long loan from League One side Lincoln, so is another option for United boss Matt Gray, as is forward Omar Bugiel, now back in full training after being out for a couple of weeks.

Sam Hart continues his recovery from a hip problem, while fellow defender Ben Goodliffe remains out with a long-term knee injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media