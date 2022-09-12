Search

12 Sept 2022

Niall Maher pushing for more game time as Grimsby host Gillingham

Niall Maher pushing for more game time as Grimsby host Gillingham

12 Sept 2022 11:27 AM

Niall Maher will hope to feature more prominently for Grimsby when they take on Gillingham.

Defender Maher made his long-awaited competitive debut for the Mariners as a stoppage-time substitute at Newport last time out having recovered from a pre-season muscle injury.

Fellow summer signing Otis Khan claimed on social media recently that he is ‘almost there’ in his comeback from injury but this game comes too soon.

John McAtee is recovering from a shoulder operation and is not expected back before Christmas.

Gillingham will be without defender Haji Mnoga through suspension.

Mnoga was sent off in the early stages of Gills’ goalless draw with Swindon after picking up two yellow cards in four minutes.

Cheye Alexander was expected to be part of the squad to face Crawley on Saturday before the game was postponed due to the death of the Queen, so he should be involved.

Robbie McKenzie recently returned to the club having initially left over the summer and he is working on his match fitness.

