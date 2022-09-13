Search

13 Sept 2022

Cameron Humphreys set to return for Rotherham against Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 1:38 PM

Rotherham are set to have defenders Cameron Humphreys and Grant Hall available for Wednesday’s home clash with Blackpool.

Humphreys (hamstring) and Hall each missed the last two games following injuries, but both have been back in training.

Boss Paul Warne has said there is “a couple (of issues) that I don’t want to discuss” on the team news front, but added that “there’s nothing too major” and the Millers will have a “good quota of players” for the match.

Warne’s men have lost only one of their seven Championship games so far this term, claiming 10 points.

Blackpool, who are one point better off, can call on Sonny Carey again with the midfielder having completed a three-match suspension.

Gary Madine remains unavailable as he serves the second match of his own three-game ban.

Ian Poveda has a tight hamstring and has been rated by boss Michael Appleton as “a little bit 50-50” for Wednesday’s contest.

Charlie Patino (ankle) and Keshi Anderson (knee) have returned to training with the group, while Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Jake Beesley and Kevin Stewart (both foot) are not as far along in their recoveries.

