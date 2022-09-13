Hartlepool’s wait for a win goes on as Crewe snatch late point

Daniel Agyei struck an equaliser for Crewe with four minutes remaining to extend Hartlepool’s long wait for a win.

Josh Umerah’s 34th-minute penalty had put Pools on track for a first win in eight Sky Bet League Two games under boss Paul Hartley.

But Agyei pounced late meaning Hartlepool’s winless run that started in March – before Hartley’s summer arrival – continued.

Umerah’s clinical finish high into the top-right corner after Callum Cooke was brought down in the box looked to have done enough to win it.

Before that Pools, sitting in the bottom two, had gone close a couple of times. Umerah had tested goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from a tight angle, while Wes McDonald found the side-netting from distance.

The only first-half effort Crewe conjured up was in between those when Tariq Uwakwe volleyed wide from Agyei’s cross at the back post.

Reghan Tumilty tested Okonkwo on the hour and the Crewe goalkeeper made a couple of stops to deny Umerah.

Crewe’s best chance before the leveller was when Bassala Sambou slid in to turn Zac Williams’ low cross into the arms of goalkeeper Ben Killip with 20 minutes left.

And with four minutes left Agyei was in the right place to convert Charlie Finney’s cross to leave the home crowd frustrated.