13 Sept 2022

In-form Grimsby held by Gillingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Grimsby remain unbeaten since the opening day in League Two but were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Gillingham at Blundell Park.

Ryan Taylor put Grimsby ahead inside seven minutes when he turned home at the second attempt but Mikael Mandron quickly replied.

Both goals in the opening 45 minutes came from corners as Taylor netted after Andy Smith was denied by Glenn Morris at point-blank range.

Mandron finished a knockdown at the other end as Gillingham scored for only the second time this League Two season in their eighth match.

Scott Kashket was denied by Max Crocombe midway through the first half, before Grimsby struck the crossbar through Brendan Kiernan.

Upon the restart, Hakeeb Adelakun flashed wide for Gillingham while Taylor saw a low drive hacked off the line at the other end as both teams underlined their intent to win the match.

However, while Mandron tested Crocombe once again and Grimsby forged several decent openings, the decisive strike never came.

News

