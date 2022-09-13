Search

13 Sept 2022

Jack Diamond and Ben House fire Lincoln past Derby

13 Sept 2022

Lincoln claimed their first home win of the season as they beat Derby 2-0 in their first league meeting for 36 years.

An early Jack Diamond penalty was added to by Ben House after the break as the Rams’ 5,000th match in the Football League ended in defeat.

City goalkeeper Carl Rushworth had to be alert to get down low and save James Collins’ effort after six minutes, but six minutes later the Imps took the lead from the spot.

Jason Knight was adjudged to have brought Diamond down as he burst into the box and the same player duly stepped up to crack his penalty into the bottom corner.

City’s lead was never really tested again in the half until Rushworth was forced to produce a terrific reflex save to deny Knight’s stinging effort five minutes before the break.

Derby almost went 2-0 down after 53 minutes when Lasse Sorensen’s free-kick was headed just wide by Paudie O’Connor.

County flew straight down the other end, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross being met first time by substitute Tom Barkhuizen, but somehow Rushworth kept it out.

City countered and Tashan Oakley-Boothe played in House, whose shot was pushed out by Joe Wildsmith.

Mendez-Laing then thought he had levelled with a 64th-minute counter-attacking goal, but the flag went up for offside.

And City rubbed salt into County’s wounds by doubling their lead seconds later. Diamond’s superb run ended with a blocked shot, but the rebound fell to House, who took his time before rolling the ball into the corner of the net.

