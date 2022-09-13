Search

13 Sept 2022

Jon Guthrie’s header helps Northampton to victory against AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Jon Guthrie’s header helped Northampton to a 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The Cobblers could have taken an early lead when Mitch Pinnock pounced on a loose pass to go through on goal, but his shot was straight at Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

The Dons grew into the game, with Harry Pell forcing a strong save from Lee Burge in the 23rd minute.

But Northampton’s top scorer Sam Hoskins then had a driven shot cleared off the line, before his side won a free-kick by the corner flag seconds later.

And from that set-piece, the visitors took a 26th-minute lead through skipper Guthrie.

He headed Pinnock’s free-kick into a melee of bodies, only for it to miss everyone, squeeze past Tzanev’s legs and roll agonisingly into the net.

After half-time, Hoskins saw a shot on target saved by Tzanev.

And the visitors scored their second in the 69th minute when Ryley Towler bundled Ali Koiki’s cross into his own net.

Wimbledon did hit the crossbar from close range during added time, but Northampton held on to win.

News

