Dorking stun high-flying Barnet to end losing run

Dorking ended a three-game losing run in the National League with a 1-0 win at high-flying Barnet.
The home side wasted two great opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes, with Danny Collinge slicing over from six yards before Dorking goalkeeper Dan Lincoln made an excellent save to deny Nicke Kabamba.
The Bees were made to pay when Dorking took the lead just past the half-hour mark when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s cross found its way into the back of the net.
Harry Pritchard fired off target and Lincoln tipped over a Sean Shields shot as Barnet searched for an equaliser but it did not arrive as their 100 per cent home record came to an end.
