Andrew Dallas scores twice as Solihull bounce back to trounce Torquay

Andrew Dallas scored twice as Solihull turned an early setback into a thumping 4-1 win at Torquay.
The Gulls, who have now taken a single point from four games at home, started brightly when Will Goodwin converted after just eight minutes following a smart recovery by Corie Andrews.
But that merely stung Neal Ardley’s team into action. Dallas levelled within five minutes, rounding Rhys Lovett before slotting home, and Joe Sbarra put the visitors ahead with a clinical first-time hit.
Dallas struck his second from the penalty spot after a foul on Josh Kelly and the finishing was added in stoppage time as Callum Maycock picked up the leftovers of Ryan Barnett’s saved effort. Moors have now won four of their last five games and stay in touch with the Vanarama National League’s pace-setters in fourth place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.