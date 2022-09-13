Jacob Wakeling’s stoppage-time strike for Swindon settles five-goal thriller

Jacob Wakeling’s dramatic last-gasp header gave Swindon their second win of the campaign as they came from behind to beat Sutton 3-2 in League Two.

Will Randall gave the visitors the lead after four minutes as he received a pull back and swept the ball low into the bottom corner.

Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose gifted Swindon an equaliser after 35 minutes. Ben Gladwin slid the ball to Tyrese Shade and he shot first time, only for Rose to let it slide under him and into the net.

And three minutes later pinball in the Sutton box culminated in the ball falling to Jonny Williams who fired into the top corner to give Swindon the lead.

Sutton drew level moments before half-time when Randall notched his second with a 25-yard strike.

The goals dried up in the second half but just as it appeared the teams would settle for a share of the spoils, the hosts struck.

Frazer Blake-Tracy picked out Wakeling in the middle and the substitute nodded in his third goal of the season.