13 Sept 2022

Chey Dunkley completes Shrewsbury comeback against Exeter

13 Sept 2022 11:18 PM

Chey Dunkley struck in stoppage time as Shrewsbury fought back from two goals behind to secure a 3-2 win over Exeter.

After Pierce Sweeney and Jonathan Grounds put the Grecians in control, the Shrews responded through Matthew Pennington and Tom Bayliss before the late drama.

Four of the five goals came in an entertaining first half at New Meadow.

Sweeney broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as he smashed home at the back post.

Grounds doubled the visitors’ lead three minutes later as his long-range strike was deflected in.

But former Everton defender Pennington halved the deficit moments later when he scrambled home in the Grecians’ box.

Steve Cotterill’s side levelled before half-time as Bayliss poked home Dunkley’s flick in the 34th minute.

City almost restored their lead before the break as Jevani Brown’s effort rattled the bar.

Exeter goalkeeper Jamal Blackman tipped Bayliss’ strike past the post early in the second half.

This time it was opposite number Marko Marosi who was tested as he kept out striker Sam Nombe’s effort.

George Nurse came closest to stealing it late on when he hit the bar with 12 minutes to go, before Nurse’s long throw found Dunkley and the defender clinched the points at the death.

