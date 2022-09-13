Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘concentration and patience’

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore praised his side’s battling qualities after three late goals gave them victory over a stubborn Morecambe.

Two goals from Josh Windass and one from Michael Smith in the space of 13 minutes earned the Owls three points in a game they dominated for long periods, only to be frustrated by some stoic defending and fine goalkeeping.

Moore said: “I thought the concentration and the patience of the lads throughout the game, even though the goals didn’t come early, was fantastic.

“Despite that we stuck to the game plan, we kept moving the ball and the chances started coming and we scored with three well-taken goals.

“We dominated the game from the early stages and we threatened all through the game and we kept going. Morecambe defended well, but I just thought we had too much in the end.”

Windass opened the scoring after 70 minutes when he headed home Barry Bannan’s corner and added a second in identical fashion eight minutes later from another set-piece.

Michael Smith sealed the win with a third eight minutes from time to cap a good night for the Owls.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admitted his side, who are still looking for first League One win, were beaten by the better team.

He said: “It was always going to be a difficult game and I thought we competed well for long periods of the match.

“We restricted them to very few chances in the first half and when they did come about Connor Ripley made some great

saves.

“We had two good opportunities of our own and, if we had taken one of them, things could have been different. But at the end of the day their quality shone through.”