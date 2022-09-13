Search

14 Sept 2022

You always fancy Lawrence Vigouroux to make the save – Richie Wellens

You always fancy Lawrence Vigouroux to make the save – Richie Wellens

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:58 PM

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens praised Lawrence Vigouroux after the goalkeeper’s stoppage-time penalty save secured a 1-0 win at Rochdale.

League Two leaders Orient had been the better side for long periods of the game and led via George Moncur’s 34th-minute strike, with Rochdale keeper Richard O’Donnell having pulled off a number of saves to keep his side in it.

And the home team had an opportunity to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat when Tyrese Sinclair seized upon a misplaced header and was brought down by Vigouroux deep into time added on.

But the goalkeeper saved Scott Quigley’s spot-kick to protect his team’s three-point lead at the top of the table.

Wellens said: “It was a really good win but we need to do better because we should have been two or three up.

“It was a great save from Lawrence and you always fancy him because he is such a good goalkeeper.

“I was just disappointed in the way that we lost control of the game. I was making subs in the last 15 minutes to hold on to the game rather than going for the second because we just didn’t pass the ball.

“I thought we were the dominant team in the first half and could have been three or four goals up.

“Their keeper has pulled off a really good save and we’ve had a couple of melees where we should have pulled it back and made better decisions, more quality in the final third.”

Defeat left Rochdale winless in the league and bottom of the table.

But boss Jim Bentley took some positives following his first home match in charge.

He said: “We were playing a good side, top of the division and a side that had a certain swagger to them that comes when you are full of confidence and playing well.

“For ourselves, we’re in a sticky situation and could have felt sorry for ourselves but one thing I’ve been touching on daily and coming into games is competing hard, emptying the tank every day and taking that same work ethic and application into games.

“Did we get that? I think we did, everyone had a right good go.

“We lacked quality at times and composure was poor, but there were some bright moments and things to be positive about.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media