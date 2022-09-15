Ben Woodburn remains sidelined as Preston welcome Sheffield United

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship meeting with Sheffield United.

Midfielder Ben Woodburn has returned to training following an ankle injury, albeit he may not be ready to return until after the international break.

Centre-back Bambo Diaby, who is yet to feature this term following a knee issue in pre-season, was an unused substitute in the midweek draw with Burnley and is pushing for a start.

Defender Andrew Hughes, midfielders Alan Browne and Ryan Ledson and striker Ched Evans are among the options should Lowe opt for changes.

Sheffield United could include captain Billy Sharp in their squad at Deepdale.

The veteran striker is available following an ankle injury, having not featured for more than a month.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra and forward Rhian Brewster are pushing for starts after coming off the bench to combine for United’s last-gasp winner at Swansea on Tuesday evening.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies (knee), defenders Jack O’Connell (knee), Max Lowe (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf) and Jayden Bogle (knee) and midfielders John Fleck (leg) and Ben Osborn (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Blades.