Jack Diamond sparkles with hat-trick as Lincoln hit Bristol Rovers for six

Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton’s brittle Bristol Rovers.

The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton’s side in the League One relegation zone.

Ben House set the tone for a goal-laden afternoon, putting Mark Kennedy’s side ahead after seven minutes when he slotted home Diamond’s low cross.

Diamond doubled the lead after 14 minutes, sending James Belshaw the wrong way from the penalty spot after Glenn Whelan fouled House.

Aaron Collins hit back four minutes later with his fifth goal this season, rounding goalkeeper Carl Rushworth before coolly finishing.

But Diamond restored the two-goal cushion in first-half stoppage time, racing clear and stroking home after Antony Evans’ clearance hit Luke McCormick and fell invitingly.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gas after the break when Matty Virtue volleyed home as the home defence fell apart on 51 minutes.

Diamond completed his hat-trick after 56 minutes, blasting the loose ball past Belshaw from just inside the Rovers box.

Ryan Loft reduced the arrears on the hour with a low angled drive but House cut short the celebrations within a minute when his deflected shot beat Belshaw.

Collins grabbed his second, finishing neatly from a tight angle after 65 minutes, but City held firm to close in on the play-off places.