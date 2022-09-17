Search

17 Sept 2022

Callum Guy’s long-awaited goal proves the difference as Carlisle edge home

Callum Guy’s long-awaited goal proves the difference as Carlisle edge home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:19 PM

Callum Guy scored his first goal for Carlisle in the 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win over AFC Wimbledon.

Guy found the back of the net at the 97th time of asking, before Ayoub Assal levelled.

However, Kristian Dennis wrapped up the points for the Cumbrians with nine minutes to go.

Paul Huntington, Jordan Gibson and Owen Moxon all had half-chances for Carlisle in the opening 30 minutes, with George Marsh sending a half-volley wide for Wimbledon after Jack Currie teed him up.

Guy put Carlisle ahead seconds before the break with a cool finish from the edge of the box.

Goalkeeper Nikola Tzanev got down well to keep out the hosts’ Omari Patrick early in the second half.

Finley Back failed to get enough on a header before Gibson had a shot blocked.

Assal levelled with a confident finish after latching on to Josh Davison’s knockdown just before the hour.

Paris Maghoma dragged a shot wide for the Dons, before Harry Pell had a free-kick saved, before Dennis settled the outcome, heading home from Jack Armer’s knockdown.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media