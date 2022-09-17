Search

17 Sept 2022

Charlton salvage point as Miles Leaburn strikes against Fleetwood

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:22 PM

Miles Leaburn scored to rescue a point for Charlton in their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

Callum Morton struck on the half-hour mark to give the hosts a deserved lead at the break but, moments after coming on, substitute Leaburn back-heeled in the equaliser 13 minutes from time.

Charlton’s best chance of the first half fell to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but he fired over from eight yards out following good work from Charles Clayden.

At the other end Lewis Warrington, Dan Batty and Harvey Macadam all missed the target with efforts on goal, and Admiral Muskwe sent a fierce effort on the turn narrowly over shortly before half-time.

The breakthrough came when Macadam’s ball from the right was missed by Batty and Morton reacted quickest to blast into the roof of the net.

Charlton went agonisingly close to an equaliser in the second half, with Corey Blackett-Taylor crashing a shot against the bar and Mandela Egbo’s teasing cross deceiving everyone in the box and coming back off the inside of the post.

But, just as it looked like Charlton would not find a leveller, Rak-Sakyi’s ball came to substitute Leaburn – introduced just three minutes earlier – and he neatly flicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Rak-Sakyi had a glorious chance to snatch victory as Charlton broke away in stoppage time but keeper Jay Lynch denied him and the game ended all square.

News

