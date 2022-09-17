Farrend Rawson heads late Morecambe winner against Forest Green

Defender Farrend Rawson’s stoppage-time header against his former club Forest Green handed Morecambe their first win of the season.

Former Premier League striker Connor Wickham’s moment of magic handed Forest Green the lead on 30 minutes but on-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips levelled the game up on the cusp of the break before Rawson popped up at the death.

The Shrimps came close to breaking the deadlock on 19 minutes when Phillips’ mesmerising run ended with the ball hitting the underside of the bar and bouncing into the gloves of Luke McGee.

The game was crying out for a moment of quality and Wickham delivered it on 30 minutes, the former Crystal Palace and Everton striker scoring on the angle from 25 yards over the floundering Ripley from Corey O’Keeffe’s assist.

On the cusp of the break, Rawson drew a save from McGee and then Phillips brought the best out of the Rovers keeper, who was seconds later left flailing as Phillips restored parity with a minute of the first half to go.

McGee’s fingertip save from Cole Stockton’s fizzing strike and then Ripley’s block from Wickham made it an electric start to the second half. Moments later Regan Hendry’s ball into the box found the head of Dom Bernard, who was thwarted by Ripley.

The game appeared to be fizzling out but Rawson pinched it for the Shrimps, nodding in from a Jensen Weir free-kick on 93 minutes.