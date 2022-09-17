Search

17 Sept 2022

Oldham win John Sheridan’s last game in charge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

John Sheridan’s final game in charge of Oldham ended in a 3-2 win over Eastleigh following Charlie Wellens’ late strike.

Earlier this week Latics announced Sheridan, who is in his sixth spell in charge of the club, would step down as manager by mutual consent after this match.

Oldham took the lead three minutes in when Ben Tollitt picked out Luke Burgess in the box and he tucked home.

The Spitfires levelled in the 29th minute when Magnus Norman saved Danny Whitehall’s shot, but the forward was able to score the rebound before he added a second nine minutes later with a volley.

Oldham equalised in the 65th minute when Dan Gardner put a cross into the box and Mike Fondop was there to tap in.

Wellens then found the winner for Latics in the 89th minute with a strike from a tight angle to finish Sheridan’s time in charge on a high.

