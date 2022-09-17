Search

17 Sept 2022

Dino Maamria knows there is still work for Burton to do after breaking duck

Dino Maamria knows there is still work for Burton to do after breaking duck

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:04 PM

New Burton boss Dino Maamria was delighted with the performance as his side picked up their first victory of the season with a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win at Exeter.

Two goals in six minutes, the first drilled in by Deji Oshilaja in the 63rd minute and the second by Davis Keillor-Dunn, ensured the Brewers of their win and Maamria’s first since taking charge earlier this month following the resignation of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“We totally dominated the first half and the only thing we didn’t do was score,” he said.

“In the second half we were on the front foot, the lads have been awesome the last two weeks and the reaction to me has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Everybody that works at the football club deserves this, it is a total togetherness. We have got to keep finding reasons to win games.

“The biggest thing today was managing the start of each half and the five minutes after we scored. That was vital as I didn’t want heads to go down or we get over excited when we score. We were quite comfortable and the team was efficient today.

“The clean sheet was massive for us, something we have been talking about. Our defenders put in a lot of blocks and defended the box well.

“This will help us going forward, there are going to be ups and downs. We have not cracked it, it is just one win and we are still bottom of the league. There is still a lot of work to do.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side lacked the intent to defend at all costs and lamented Burton’s two goals.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose the game,” Taylor said.

“We weren’t really able to meet the ball anywhere on the pitch and if you are not able to do that, you are not able to defend your box and that was probably exposed in terms of the defensive aspects of our box defending.

“You have to give the opposition credit. I don’t think it is a weakness for ourselves but, in the last couple of games, it has been exposed.

“You can talk about personnel missing, but you have to find a way of getting there first and work from our goal out because we didn’t do that at any point in the afternoon.

“It meant that, every time that happened in the first half, it was nervy and then we got punished in the second.

“It’s all about mindset. Their intent to go and meet the ball was in stark contrast to any of our players and I know we were without Sam Stubbs, Tim Dieng and Cheick Diabate.

“If we want to have any chance this season, other people have to stand up and be counted when those players are missing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media