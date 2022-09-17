Search

17 Sept 2022

Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off Wycombe

Liam Rosenior urged Derby to 'stay calm' as they hit back to see off Wycombe

17 Sept 2022

Derby’s interim manager Liam Rosenior revealed how his “stay calm” message was rewarded with a comeback win over Wycombe at Pride Park.

The Chairboys led until the 72nd minute, but Derby’s pressure told with a Conor Hourihane double sealing a deserved victory.

Derby were punished in the 15th minute when Anis Mehmeti got in on the left, beat two defenders and fired low into the bottom corner.

But they recovered to dominate and Hourihane levelled with a shot into the top-right corner from just outside the box.

Hourihane won it in the 86th minute after Wycombe failed to clear a cross, although goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith pulled off a great reaction save from Sullay Kaikai in the third minute of added time.

Rosenior said: “I was really calm because after they scored the first goal we played our way into the game.

“I was really calm on the side because I felt it would come and I told the players to stay calm, don’t go off the plan, it will work for us.

“I’m delighted with the performance after the first 10 minutes when we started shakily, but then what really made me happy was the character and resilience of the group and the quality of the football we played.

“I see a group that trusts the process we are working to, we didn’t resort to hitting long balls which would have played into Wycombe’s hands, we were brave in playing out and dominating possession.

“We created numerous chances in the second half, they couldn’t get out of their half and I was absolutely delighted with the commitment, the energy and quality of the players.”

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “It was really good learning for my boys, but also we matched them at times.

“Second half they really came at us and they’ve got some super players in their team, but it was a fantastic occasion for Wycombe Wanderers to be in this stadium and I’m proud of my boys.

“I think we could have had one or two more in the first half, but they really took their chances well and (goalkeeper) Max Stryjek has done brilliantly to keep them at bay.

“I really thought we might have got something out of today but not getting anything away at Derby County is not the worst thing in the world.”

