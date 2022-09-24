Search

24 Sept 2022

Leyton Orient express continues with win at Barrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Paul Smyth and Idris El Mizouni struck to extend Leyton Orient’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

In the clash of Sky Bet League Two’s top two, Smyth found the bottom corner 10 minutes before the break and El Mizouni’s first for the O’s sealed the leaders’ ninth win in 10 games.

Orient had been put firmly on the back foot in the first half but somehow went in at the break a goal to the good, Smyth striking firmly when Theo Archibald found him in space on the edge of the box.

Barrow, who came into the game with a 100 per cent record on home turf, went close with Tyrell Warren’s shot to the near post, saved by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Josh Kay was close to an equaliser when he met Ben Whitfield’s cross but he could not keep his first-time finish down.

In the second half, Orient’s George Moncur sent an acrobatic first-time volley narrowly wide, and Smyth was denied a second goal by Paul Farman’s save.

At the other end, the Bluebirds’ Harrison Neal went close with a glancing header and a fierce volley.

With 15 minutes to go, El Mizouni fired in a sweetly-struck goal from distance to put the O’s 2-0 up.

Barrow’s slim hopes were dashed in the closing stages, with Kay shown a red card for his part in an off-the-ball clash with Archibald.

