24 Sept 2022

Substitute Harvey Knibbs leaves it late to fire Cambridge to win at Morecambe

24 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

A late goal from Harvey Knibbs saw Cambridge return to winning ways as they clinched a 2-1 victory at Morecambe.

Substitute Knibbs ran from midfield to get onto the end of Shilow Tracey’s right-wing cross before slotting the ball past Connor Ripley from 12 yards out.

The U’s had to come from behind as Morecambe took the lead in the 12th minute with a well worked goal. Kieran Phillips collected the ball in midfield and played in Jensen Weir down the right-hand side, with the former Cambridge loanee producing a fine finish to beat Dimitar Mitov low to his left.

Cambridge came back strongly as Morecambe goalkeeper Ripley was forced into neat saves from Sam Smith and Paul Digby before the U’s levelled in the 32nd minute.

Harrison Dunk produced a fine delivery from the left wing and Jack Lankester ran onto the ball to divert it past Ripley from eight yards out.

The second half produced few chances, with Morecambe threatening towards the end as Liam Gibson tested Mitov with a near-post shot before the visitors took the points thanks to Knibbs’ finish.

