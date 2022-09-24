Search

24 Sept 2022

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores twice as Peterborough ease past Port Vale

Peterborough snapped a run of four successive Sky Bet League One defeats by breezing past Port Vale 3-0.

Grant McCann’s men took command thanks to a 10-minute brace from captain Jonson Clarke-Harris, with wideman Kwame Poku the architect on both occasions.

Clarke-Harris produced a smart 26th-minute finish into the far corner from a short Poku pass after Ricky-Jade Jones won possession on the edge of the Vale box.

Poku then delivered a terrific cross from the right in the 36th minute for Clarke-Harris to convert his seventh goal of the season at full-stretch.

Clarke-Harris was denied a treble by a smart save from Vale keeper Jack Stevens seconds before the break and then saw a cross-shot smack a post early in the second period.

Daniel Butterworth and Ellis Harrison went close to cutting the Vale arrears before Posh put the result beyond doubt with a third goal in the 73rd minute.

Joe Ward marked his 200th appearance for the club with a fine finish into the far corner after being picked out by a pass from substitute Jack Marriott, who had only been introduced moments earlier.

