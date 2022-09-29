Harvey Macadam a doubt for Fleetwood’s fixture with Barnsley

Fleetwood midfielder Harvey Macadam needs to be assessed before the visit of Barnsley.

The 21-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury in their last league outing against Charlton and was not included in the squad for the subsequent Papa John’s Trophy game.

Head coach Scott Brown made seven changes for the cup game but will restore his full-strength side.

Forward Paddy Lane and midfielder Carl Johnston have returned from international duty, but defender Darnell Johnson (Achilles) is still out.

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy is out for the season after rupturing knee ligaments in Saturday’s win over Charlton.

Robbie Cundy is a doubt with a hip injury, but fellow defender Liam Kitching returns from suspension and goalkeeper Brad Collins is back after sitting out the game due to concussion protocols.

Forward Jack Aitchison and midfielder Luca Connell are expected to return after missing last weekend with hamstring injuries.

Forward Slobodan Tedic’s back issue should have cleared up, while midfielder Matty Wolfe will be sidelined for six weeks with an ankle issue.