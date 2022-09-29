Search

29 Sept 2022

Harvey Macadam a doubt for Fleetwood’s fixture with Barnsley

Harvey Macadam a doubt for Fleetwood’s fixture with Barnsley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

Fleetwood midfielder Harvey Macadam needs to be assessed before the visit of Barnsley.

The 21-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury in their last league outing against Charlton and was not included in the squad for the subsequent Papa John’s Trophy game.

Head coach Scott Brown made seven changes for the cup game but will restore his full-strength side.

Forward Paddy Lane and midfielder Carl Johnston have returned from international duty, but defender Darnell Johnson (Achilles) is still out.

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy is out for the season after rupturing knee ligaments in Saturday’s win over Charlton.

Robbie Cundy is a doubt with a hip injury, but fellow defender Liam Kitching returns from suspension and goalkeeper Brad Collins is back after sitting out the game due to concussion protocols.

Forward Jack Aitchison and midfielder Luca Connell are expected to return after missing last weekend with hamstring injuries.

Forward Slobodan Tedic’s back issue should have cleared up, while midfielder Matty Wolfe will be sidelined for six weeks with an ankle issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media