Sunderland set to be without Ellis Simms for the visit of Preston

Ellis Simms is expected to miss out for Sunderland as they prepare to host Preston.

The striker picked up a toe injury against Reading and did not feature in the game against Watford before the international break.

Dennis Cirkin is edging closer to a return and is back in training, while Abdoullah Ba will be assessed after picking up a dead leg on international duty with the France Under-20 side.

Ross Stewart (thigh) and Dan Ballard (foot) are long-term absentees for the Black Cats.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Preston ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that midfielder Mikey O’Neill is the only concern ahead of the game.

Midfielder Ben Woodburn could be involved for the Lilywhites after he returned to training before the international break following an ankle injury.

Preston have picked up one point in their last three games and are currently 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table.