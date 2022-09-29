Garath McCleary back in Wycombe’s squad for home game against Plymouth

Wycombe welcome back Garath McCleary for their Sky Bet League One clash with top-of-the-table Plymouth.

The winger has missed the last three games through suspension following his sending off against Fleetwood earlier this month and played 45 minutes in a practice match to prepare for his comeback.

Sam Vokes scored his first goal of the season in last weekend’s defeat by Sheffield Wednesday after missing the start of the campaign through injury in a boost to manager Gareth Ainsworth.

D’Mani Mellor and Brandon Hanlan are closing in on returns while Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson and Tjay De Barr have also been sidelined.

Plymouth have Finn Azaz and Brendan Galloway available.

Azaz has missed the last two games after being called up for Republic of Ireland Under-21 duty while Galloway was suspended for last weekend’s victory over Ipswich after his sending off against Portsmouth.

Conor Grant made a surprise appearance last weekend as a late substitute after five months out with groin and calf problems and will hope for more game time.

Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) both remain sidelined.