Search

29 Sept 2022

Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash

Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

George Horbury is available for Harrogate ahead of their Sky Bet League Two game against Yorkshire rivals Bradford.

The midfielder could feature after serving a suspension following his red card against Sutton.

However, Josh Falkingham could miss out again after picking up a knock in training prior to the defeat at Stevenage.

Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and George Thomson (hamstring) are all still sidelined for the Sulphurites.

Tyreik Wright could feature for Bradford as they make the 20-mile journey to North Yorkshire.

The winger could feature following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Brad Halliday could be involved as he returns from a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards against Stevenage.

Romoney Crichlow was sidelined against AFC Wimbledon with a hip problem and may miss out again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media