Dan Jones set to continue in defence as Port Vale host Sheffield Wednesday

Dan Jones looks set to retain his place in Darrell Clarke’s back line when Port Vale host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Jones has been the preferred option on the left side of the back three lately, with Connor Hall also vying for starts.

Hall got the nod in the Valiants’ 4-0 win over Shrewsbury in their Papa Johns Trophy clash earlier this month, but boss Clarke thinks Jones is in better form.

Clarke named no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s clash against the fourth-placed Owls.

George Byers (foot) is close to a return for Darren Moore’s side but will remain unavailable on Saturday.

The midfielder could make a return for Tuesday’s meeting with Plymouth, with the club planning to reassess his progress ahead of that trip.

Barry Bannan picked up a knock against Wycombe last weekend but will be fit for Saturday’s contest.

Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Mark McGuinness all remain out of the squad, though the latter looks poised for an imminent return, with his manager saying the defender is at the end of the road in terms of his rehab.