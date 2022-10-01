Search

01 Oct 2022

Kwame Poku off the mark as Peterborough hold off MK Dons

01 Oct 2022 6:35 PM

Kwame Poku scored his first goal for Peterborough as they survived a late MK Dons fightback to record a 3-2 win at Stadium MK.

The visitors got the perfect start as Jonson Clarke-Harris grabbed his eighth goal of the League One season before Poku’s easy finish.

Ricky-Jade Jones capitalised on sloppy play after the break to seemingly wrap up the win but stoppage-time goals from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith set up an unexpected finale.

The win lifts Peterborough to seventh and drops their opponents to 20th.

Inside three minutes, Clarke-Harris controlled Ben Thompson’s low cross before the former MK Dons loanee nonchalantly fired home.

Teenager Jones created the second, deftly crossing to leave Poku with the simplest of far-post tap-ins in the 34th minute.

And Jones latched onto a loose pass before firing home emphatically 10 minutes after the break.

Wing-back Harvie curled home in the 90th minute and an unlikely comeback looked possible when Smith lobbed Lucas Bergstrom a minute later but it was just too little, too late.

