Kwame Poku off the mark as Peterborough hold off MK Dons

Kwame Poku scored his first goal for Peterborough as they survived a late MK Dons fightback to record a 3-2 win at Stadium MK.
The visitors got the perfect start as Jonson Clarke-Harris grabbed his eighth goal of the League One season before Poku’s easy finish.
Ricky-Jade Jones capitalised on sloppy play after the break to seemingly wrap up the win but stoppage-time goals from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith set up an unexpected finale.
The win lifts Peterborough to seventh and drops their opponents to 20th.
Inside three minutes, Clarke-Harris controlled Ben Thompson’s low cross before the former MK Dons loanee nonchalantly fired home.
Teenager Jones created the second, deftly crossing to leave Poku with the simplest of far-post tap-ins in the 34th minute.
And Jones latched onto a loose pass before firing home emphatically 10 minutes after the break.
Wing-back Harvie curled home in the 90th minute and an unlikely comeback looked possible when Smith lobbed Lucas Bergstrom a minute later but it was just too little, too late.
