Sam Cosgrove’s penalty earns Plymouth three points at Wycombe

Plymouth maintained their grip on top spot in League One with a 1-0 victory over Wycombe at Adams Park.

Sam Cosgrove’s eighth-minute penalty secured all three points for the visitors, who stretched their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Plymouth started brightly and were rewarded with a spot-kick when Cosgrove was tripped in the box by Daryl Horgan, with the striker picking himself up to slot home.

Wycombe came close to equalising in the 17th minute but Sam Vokes’ shot was kept out by Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal.

Cooper then denied Chris Forino-Joseph two minutes later and was also on hand to frustrate Anis Mehmeti just after the half-hour mark with a terrific save from close range.

Wycombe came close again nine minutes into the second half but Vokes could only steer his volley wide of the post.

Danny Mayor spurned a chance to settle the outcome five minutes from time and as his effort went narrowly over, but Plymouth managed to keep the hosts at bay in the time that remained to claim all three points.