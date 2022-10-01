Search

01 Oct 2022

Bolton make it four league wins in a row after home victory over Lincoln

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:43 PM

Goals from Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Bolton a 2-0 win over Lincoln at the University of Bolton Stadium which keeps them sixth in Sky Bet League One.

Ian Evatt’s men scored a goal at the end of each half to secure their fourth successive league victory.

Bolton’s opener came five minutes before half-time after Wanderers striker Elias Kachunga appeared to have his shirt pulled by Lincoln defender Adam Jackson but the referee, Neil Hair, waved away pleas for a penalty.

A few seconds later, he reversed his decision and pointed to the spot before showing Jackson a yellow card. Northern Ireland international Charles made no mistake from the spot, firing the ball to the left of the despairing dive of Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The Imps came into this game on the back of two successive wins but, despite a lively spell at the start of the second half, they were sunk by a second Bolton goal six minutes from the end.

Bodvarsson produced a cool finish from 12 yards after Dapo Afolayan played him through after a wayward throw-in by Lincoln’s Sean Roughan.

