01 Oct 2022

Jayden Stockley rescues point for Charlton against Oxford

01 Oct 2022 6:48 PM

Charlton’s winless run stretched to seven League One matches as Jayden Stockley’s second goal of the season earned them a 1-1 home draw with Oxford.

Marcus Browne fired Oxford ahead in the 11th minute, producing an excellent finish after the ball broke to him midway into the Charlton half.

The attacker drove forward before lashing a low, long-range strike beyond Joe Wollacott and into the bottom right corner of the net.

The visitors nearly claimed a second on the counter-attack, but Marcus McGuane nudged Kyle Joseph’s cross past the left post.

Charlton failed to have a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and were booed off the pitch.

Addicks boss Ben Garner made a double change at the start of the second half and Charlie Kirk, one of those substitutes, dinked over a perfect cross for Stockley to head home from close range.

Both sides had big chances in added time.

Oxford substitute Billy Bodin lashed over following a deft turn inside Ryan Inniss before goalkeeper Simon Eastwood raced off his line to deny Charlton midfielder George Dobson.

