Dino Maamria praises Burton’s character after hitting back to beat Forest Green

Dino Maamria praised his Burton players as his side came from behind to secure a stunning 3-2 win over Forest Green thanks to Victor Adeboyejo’s first senior hat-trick.

“It shows character,” he said calmly after a tumultuous end to the game. “It shows belief and confidence in what we are doing. We were brave having gone down to 10 men. We went 3-4-2 and went aggressive and it worked.”

Albion overcame a rocky second half with Tom Hamer seeing red for tugging Josh March to the ground and Connor Wickham converting from the spot to put Rovers 2-1 up before Adeboyejo struck twice in the closing stages to complete a treble, the winner a stunning 20-yard dipping finish into the top corner.

Maamria added: “That is what we are trying to build the team around, being brave and on the front foot all of the time and we got what we deserved in the end today.

“I thought compared to the last three or four performances we were below par in the first half. We didn’t play with the same energy and we were slow. We scored and everyone thinks we are going to go and score three or four. We lacked that killer instinct early on and we should have scored more. We missed some easy chances and should have been more clinical.”

Adeboyejo had never even scored a brace before the game but understandably came in for praise from Maamria for his contribution.

“Victor was outstanding. He has been for the last two or three games. I knew when we put Muzzy (Carayol) and Sam (Winnall) on we had goals in the team but Victor was outstanding.”

A downcast Ian Burchnall felt hugely frustrated after Forest Green’s third straight league defeat kept them firmly in the bottom four of Sky Bet League One.

“It is a disaster,” he said bluntly. “We have the game won with 20 minutes to go. But I can see right from the off we are low on self-confidence and it’s a big challenge. We panic when we go ahead and that cost us.”

Rovers were behind early on but found themselves in front against 10 men only to struggle to see the game out, adding to Burchnall’s ire.

“It is hugely disappointing to concede after six minutes but we fought our way back in well and started the second half really well. We got a deserved penalty and they are down to 10 men and then we panic when we get ahead.”

Sections of the away support vented their frustrations towards the end which did not go unnoticed.

“It’s all my responsibility,” Burchnall said. “I am the manager so that is how it is. I understand the fans’ discontent but we are having a tough period.

“Last year we were used to winning a lot of games. This is a different animal now and we are struggling a bit and we need to stick together.”