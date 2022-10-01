Wade Elliott pleased with Cheltenham’s progress after Shrewsbury win

Wade Elliott says he is delighted with Cheltenham’s progress after their 2-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

Goals either side of half-time from Sean Long and Alfie May were enough to seal the points against returning former boss Steve Cotterill.

Since losing their opening three games under his leadership, the Robins have taken 11 points from seven games to climb to 17th in the table.

“The important thing is are we showing signs of growing and moving forward and I’m certain that we are,” Elliott said.

“We were good value for the win. We started well and my worry was that because we didn’t get the rewards, we might start getting a bit frustrated.

“The temptation for players then is to come off script and start trying to do different things and we get a bit ragged, but we never did.

“They stuck to what we’d worked on, we ended up getting the goal just before half-time. It was a really big effort and they are running, working, throwing themselves in front of the ball and there were a lot of committed players out there.”

In the final minute of a tightly-contested opening period devoid of clear-cut chances, Long poked home from close range to break the deadlock after a long throw from Will Ferry was not dealt with by Shrewsbury.

Less than a minute into the second half, Ryan Jackson delivered a low cross from the right that was clipped against the crossbar by May, who then followed up to double the Robins’ advantage.

The only save of note before Long’s opener was from Harry Burgoyne, who flew to tip over Lewis Freestone’s header from Jackson’s long throw in the 44th minute.

Ryan Broom had earlier thumped an effort just over from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Luke Southwood was largely untroubled in the Cheltenham goal and Dan Nlundulu was close to making it 3-0 in the 78th minute, rolling a shot just past the far post.

Cotterill admitted his Shrews side failed to deliver on the day, but they were rocked by selection issues in the build-up to the game, not helping their bid to continue a bright run of form.

“We didn’t do enough,” he said. “Neither did they and if they didn’t have a long throw they probably wouldn’t have scored themselves.

“It’s really disappointing that we haven’t come here and performed a lot better to take the three points home.

“But we didn’t perform well enough. We had too many upsets throughout the week that changes a lot of your training ground work and I’ve had to pick three teams for this game because of setbacks.

“I still think the team we had out there should have performed better than it did.”