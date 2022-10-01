Kevin Betsy in defiant mood as pressure builds after Crawley’s loss to Stevenage

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy is fully committed to turning around the club’s fortunes after their worst start to a Football League season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Stevenage.

A late penalty by striker Luke Norris left Boro in the automatic promotion places after Ashley Nadesan had cancelled out Jordan Roberts’ effort midway through the first half.

Crawley are only out of the drop zone on goal difference after winning just one of their opening 11 games and home fans repeatedly called on Betsy to be fired, with chants of “We want Betsy out” and “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Owner Preston Johnson flew in from America for the game having let it be known that “every aspect” of the club would be examined over the next few weeks and “everything is on the table”.

Betsy said: “No meeting is planned. If the club want to make a change I’ll work extremely hard until I’m told otherwise.

“If the club want to make a change then it’s their prerogative. I know my level and I fully believe in myself.

“I want the fans to back us, and we’re doing everything we can, but they vent their frustrations and they called on me to go in only our third home league game.

“We are standing strong. It’s tough but you wouldn’t believe how much I’ve had to change since I’ve been here. I’ll never lie down.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans feels he possesses a team of “lions and not cubs” after victory at one of his former clubs extended Boro’s best start to a league campaign.

Evans reckoned Boro were not at their best as they made it three wins in a row but said: “We played okay, could have played much better but still won.

“The first half was that comfortable we could have scored three or four. But we’ve got lions and not cubs and we’ll take the criticism.

“We need to score more goals but we went head-to-head with a Crawley side with a lot of resources.”

Evans, who led Crawley to an historic double promotion from the Conference to League One, was delighted with the reception he received.

He added: “I love Crawley and they are brilliant people. I know a lot of the fans personally and Kevin is a young coach who I hope gets some time.”