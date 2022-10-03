Search

03 Oct 2022

Jayden Bogle pushing for first Sheffield United start since February

03 Oct 2022

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle could make his first start since February in the home game against QPR.

Bogle stepped off the bench in Saturday’s home draw against Birmingham after recovering from knee surgery and is hoping to feature again.

Bosnia centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic is not ready to return after missing out at the weekend due to a thigh injury.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injuries, but Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee), Enda Stevens (calf), Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp (ankle) remain unavailable.

QPR defender Rob Dickie is back in contention after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter is fit to resume after sustaining a knock on his return from a long-term hamstring injury in Saturday’s win at Bristol City.

Left-back Kenneth Paal has also been passed fit after he was withdrawn due to a knock at Ashton Gate.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards is still sidelined due to a thigh injury.

