Search

04 Oct 2022

Wes McDonald’s late winner earns Hartlepool a long-awaited victory

Wes McDonald’s late winner earns Hartlepool a long-awaited victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 10:54 PM

Substitute Wes McDonald struck a late winner to finally end Hartlepool’s wait for a first Sky Bet League Two win of the season as they beat Doncaster 2-1.

It had looked like 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner’s first career goal would earn Rovers a point when he hammered in a finish from just inside the area with 23 minutes remaining.

That had cancelled out Hartlepool’s opener seven minutes before half-time when striker Josh Umerah pounced to score his sixth of the season.

But McDonald, introduced from the bench in the second half, scored in the 86th minute to earn Keith Curle his first win since taking charge – and with it Hartlepool’s first victory in 21 league games dating back to March.

Former Pools forward Luke Molyneux went closest for the visitors before the opener when he shaved the outside of a post from distance.

And Doncaster’s Hartlepool-born goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell made a stunning save to keep Umerah’s header from flying in too.

But there was no stopping Umerah’s low finish on the slide from Clarke Oduor’s cross to raise hopes of a first home win since February.

Molyneux, Adam Clayton, Kieran Agard and Harrison Biggins had all gone close for Doncaster when Faulkner looked to have earned a point.

But Hartlepool found an extra gear in the closing stages when McDonald, picked out in space on the left, darted inside the area before firing low inside the bottom corner to end that long wait for a win.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media