David McGoldrick set to miss out for Derby against Port Vale

David McGoldrick is set to miss out for Derby against Port Vale in new manager Paul Warne’s first home game in charge of the Sky Bet League One club.

McGoldrick missed last week’s win over Cambridge and the striker has not been participating in training this week.

On-loan striker Will Osula was forced out of the EFL Trophy game against Mansfield in midweek through illness, but it is hoped he will be available.

Bartosz Cybulski could start if Osula fails to recover, while Korey Smith (toe), Jake Rooney (thigh) and Joseph Anang (fractured bone in his arm) are making progress in their recovery from injuries.

Port Vale are without Funso Ojo, with the midfielder expected to be sidelined for some time with a hamstring injury.

Manager Darrell Clarke has a decision to make in defence after Will Forrester impressed in the middle of the back line in last week’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Forrester had generally featured on the right of the back three prior to last weekend, so Clarke must decide whether to stick with his summer signing or move Nathan Smith back into the middle.

Dan Jones will also expect to retain his place on the left side of the back three after a solid run of form.