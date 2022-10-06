Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon.

James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.

Flynn made four changes against the Cobblers, with defender Hayden White, midfielder Isaac Hutchinson and forward Taylor Allen also restored to the side.

Midfielder Jack Earing continues his long-term recovery from an ankle ligament injury, along with club captain Joss Labadie (ACL), Conor Wilkinson (knee), Joe Riley (foot), defender Oisin McEntee and Adam Przybe.

AFC Wimbledon could give new signing Courtney Senior his debut after joining the club on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old winger has signed until January to bolster Johnnie Jackson’s attacking options, and was an unused substitute for last weekend’s win over Colchester, one of his former clubs.

Defender Alex Pearce (groin) remains a doubt, while centre-back Will Nightingale (knee) is facing up to a lengthy absence and on loan forward Nathan Young-Coombes (knee) is back getting treatment at parent club Brentford.

Captain Alex Woodyard (calf) continues his own rehabilitation along with goalkeeper Nathan Broome (foot) and defender Paul Osew (ankle).