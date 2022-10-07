Search

07 Oct 2022

Norwich welcome Todd Cantwell back from injury for visit of Preston

Norwich welcome Todd Cantwell back from injury for visit of Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available again for the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston.

Cantwell missed the last two matches with a quad muscle issue, but Canaries boss Dean Smith confirmed he had returned to training on Thursday.

Full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) is stepping up his recovery having been out since the second league match of the season.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin), forward Adam Idah (knee), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe reported no fresh injury concerns following the home win over West Brom on Wednesday night.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ali McCann and forward Sean Maguire both came into the starting XI, so should feature again at Carrow Road.

Midfielder Brad Potts is pressing for a recall having come off the bench, along with on loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott.

Defender Andrew Hughes, who missed the previous match against Sunderland through illness, was an unused substitute in midweek, while forward Mikey O’Neill has also stepped up his recovery from an abductor problem.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media