Grimsby down struggling Crawley to claim first home league win of season

Grimsby picked up their first home win in League Two this season with a 3-0 victory that leaves opponents Crawley propping up the division.

Anthony Glennon opened the scoring at Blundell Park with a stunning early free-kick before goals from Gavan Holohan and Ryan Taylor sealed the three points in the second half.

Grimsby could hardly have wished for a better perfect start as Glennon curled his shot into the top corner inside four minutes and Harry Clifton soon went close to doubling that advantage.

At the other end, Caleb Chukwuemeka headed over from a corner before striking another effort straight at Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Crawley pushed and probed for a leveller as Chukwuemeka took aim, yet again, but while Dom Telford did put the ball in the net it was eventually ruled out for offside.

Holohan then put Grimsby in control after 52 minutes when he made it 2-0 with a low finish after combining with Otis Khan, who slotted his teammate through with precision.

Khan saw a long-range attempt charged down in the closing stages before Taylor made his mark with an 85th-minute strike from an Aribim Pepple lay-off.