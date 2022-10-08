Lincoln and Charlton play out goalless draw

Lincoln and Charlton battled to a lifeless goalless draw at the LNER Stadium.
Both sides struggled to find the upper hand in a game lacking in quality in front of goal.
For the Addicks the draw meant their worrying winless League One run stretched to eight games.
But a first clean sheet in the league since the start of August will give them cause for optimism going forward.
Charlton goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott produced a superb stop to keep out Daniel Mandroiu’s volley deep in first-half stoppage time.
The visitors had their best spell after the restart as Charlie Kirk headed Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s corner wide before Steven Sessegnon blasted over.
The Imps threatened again when Jack Diamond skipped through three defenders, but his hard work petered out when his effort was blocked.
Diamond tried his luck with a late strike as the spoils were shared.
