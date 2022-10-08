Search

08 Oct 2022

Plymouth stay top after easing past Accrington

Plymouth stay top after easing past Accrington

08 Oct 2022

Leaders Plymouth made it four League One wins on the spin after beating Accrington 3-0 at Home Park in a game which saw both sides end with 10 men.

Niall Ennis had fired Argyle ahead in the 24th minute, the striker exchanging passes with home skipper Joe Edwards before racing into the box to slide in and score.

Stanley looked set to draw level in the 30th minute when Ethan Hamilton found space on the left of the penalty area but his angled shot was turned around the post by keeper Michael Cooper.

Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely were both red-carded by referee Neil Hair as they went for a 50-50 ball just outside the centre circle in the 38th minute.

Argyle went 2-0 up as striker Sam Cosgrove fired home through keeper Lukas Jensen’s legs after being teed up by Nigel Lonwijk after 63 minutes.

Edwards saw his shot come back off the bar in the 79th minute before Scottish striker Ryan Hardie came off the bench to seal the points.

Hardie latched on to a ball over the top from playmaker Adam Randell to hammer home in stoppage time.

