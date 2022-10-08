Search

08 Oct 2022

Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford

Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:45 PM

Defender Chris Forino’s first-half header earned Wycombe a 1-0 win at local rivals Oxford in a game that was held up for 45 minutes due to a medical emergency for a spectator.

Forino peeled away to meet Alfie Mawson’s long diagonal cross with a powerful header back across goalkeeper Simon Eastwood and into the net after 34 minutes.

Oxford were left to rue a missed penalty by Cameron Brannagan early in the game. Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek upended Marcus Browne to concede the 12th-minute spot kick.

But the Pole made amends by diving to his left to save Brannagan’s penalty – and kept out James Henry’s follow-up as well.

Minutes later both teams left the pitch because of the medical emergency in the main stand.

Oxford pressed hard for an equaliser at the end of the first half and Brannagan’s first-time effort at a corner deflected just over.

And late on Matty Taylor was denied by a smart low save from Stryjek.

The defeat leaves out-of-sorts Oxford still languishing just above the bottom four.

