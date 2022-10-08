Search

08 Oct 2022

Joey Barton happy to see Josh Coburn end injured spell with winning goal

Joey Barton happy to see Josh Coburn end injured spell with winning goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:40 PM

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton said the wait was worth it after seeing summer loan signing Josh Coburn come up with the match-winning goal in a 2-1 win against Cambridge.

Barton’s Rovers took the lead against the U’s on 17 minutes when Luca Hoole headed a free-kick at goal and the ball deflected in off Greg Taylor, but Cambridge responded through a Joe Ironside penalty 10 minutes before half-time.

Coburn, making his first league start after arriving on loan from Middlesbrough, stabbed in at the near post in the 56th minute to win a first League One match in nine games.

The 19-year-old signed for the Pirates on transfer deadline day but after suffering a knee injury on the opening day of the season against West Brom for Boro, Coburn had to first get through a nine-week spell of recovery and rehab before featuring for Barton.

“We had to show a bit of patience and belief in terms of waiting a month to take Josh in the summer because of the injury, but he goes some way to paying that back today,” said Barton.

“I thought he was a real livewire up there and he had some real nice moments.

“The more he trains with the group he should find another few gears but really pleased he’s off the mark and I thought it was great work by Aaron Collins [to set up Coburn].

“I thought there were some real team performances out there today,” Barton added.

Meanwhile opposition boss Mark Bonner explained that the Yellows left the West Country unhappy at not taking any points.

Bonner’s side slipped to a fifth League One loss in their last six games, despite the visitors dominating the last half an hour and forcing the Gas on to the defensive.

“We had a lot of the ball today and we created quite a lot of chances for the away side. We’re really angry to take nothing from the game,” admitted Bonner.

“We didn’t start very well but we got ourselves back into it in the first half and finished the half quite strong.

“We started the second half well and the goal comes from nothing on their side where we don’t get something right that we need to.

“Then we have a lot of the ball and a few good chances in the game, but we don’t have enough impetus or energy or idea how to chase and create enough moments in the time that we had.

“We’re really angry that we lost the game because Dimi [Dimitar Mitov, goalkeeper] has had nothing to do in the second half and we haven’t made enough of the moments that we’ve had.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media